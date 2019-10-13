More unknown buildings are going up at the Tesla Gigafactory 3.
After a period of not so visible progress on the outside of the Tesla Gigafactory 3, in recent weeks work really has gained momentum again.
Beautiful footage from sunny Shanghai, provided by Jason Yang, shows infrastructure upgrades around the main production building (roads, parkings, charging, test track and more) as well as the construction of new buildings on the southern side.
While the production of Tesla Model 3 (customer cars) should start any time now, according to previous reports, the new buildings are expected to be completed in March 2020.
Video Description via Jason Yang on YouTube:
(Oct 11 2019）Tesla Gigafactory 3 in Shanghai Construction Update 4K
The first phase of the Gigafactory 3 has entered the final stage, the surrounding roads are laid again, the lighting has been completed, and environmental construction will soon begin.
The second phase of the plant is progressing very fast, and the top structure of the plant can be installed this month. It is reported that it will be completed in March 2020.
Tesla Gigafactory 3 facts:
- location: Shanghai, China
- wholly-owned subsidiary (not joint venture)
- construction was started in January 2019
- initial construction should be completed by the end of summer
- production of cars should start in second-half of 2019 (volume production from 2020)
- an initial target of 3,000 cars per week (between 1,000 to 2,000 per week by the end of 2019)
- expected total investment: about $2 billion
- purpose: production of affordable versions of Model 3/Model Y for greater China region (higher cost versions of 3/Y and all S/X to be produced in the U.S.)
- battery packs will be assembled using lithium-ion cells from various suppliers, including Panasonic
- expected volume: 150,000 per year in the first phase and 500,000 per year in the future