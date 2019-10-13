After a period of not so visible progress on the outside of the Tesla Gigafactory 3, in recent weeks work really has gained momentum again.

Beautiful footage from sunny Shanghai, provided by Jason Yang, shows infrastructure upgrades around the main production building (roads, parkings, charging, test track and more) as well as the construction of new buildings on the southern side.

While the production of Tesla Model 3 (customer cars) should start any time now, according to previous reports, the new buildings are expected to be completed in March 2020.

Video Description via Jason Yang on YouTube: (Oct 11 2019）Tesla Gigafactory 3 in Shanghai Construction Update 4K The first phase of the Gigafactory 3 has entered the final stage, the surrounding roads are laid again, the lighting has been completed, and environmental construction will soon begin. The second phase of the plant is progressing very fast, and the top structure of the plant can be installed this month. It is reported that it will be completed in March 2020.

Tesla Gigafactory 3 facts: