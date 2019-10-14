Zipcar operates one of the biggest car-sharing fleets in the UK, which includes 325 Volkswagen e-Golf, introduced in London in 2018. Let's take a quick look with Fully Charged at how it works.

According to Zipcar, those all-electric cars are more popular than conventional models, which results in a noticeably higher number of trips. Nothing unusual as driving BEV is pure pleasure, especially taking into consideration that the e-Golf is one of the quietest in the mainstream segment. Additionally, some might want to use car-sharing as a form of a paid test drive of an electric car before purchase.

Zipcar offers e-Golfs for £0.31 per minute (capped at £14 per hour) and takes care of all the charging by simply collecting the cars and driving them to charging station.

Users (there are over 250,000 of them in London) can park in public spaces, and cars for rent should be available within a 10-minute walk.

Sounds like an interesting complementary solution to public transport in a mega-city like London.