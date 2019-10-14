France once again delivers healthy growth of plug-in electric car sales in September - 6,067 (up 33% year-over-year) at close to 3.2% of passenger market share (2.4% of the market falls on BEVs alone).

Both BEVs (aside from commercial vehicle registrations) and PHEVs enjoy the increase:

Passenger BEVs: 4,201 registrations (up 57%)

registrations (up 57%) Passenger PHEVs: 1,352 registrations (up 32%)

registrations (up 32%) Light commercial BEVs: 514 registrations (down 40%)

registrations (down 40%) Total: 6,067 (up 33%)

So far this year, more than 48,000 plug-ins were registered (over 33% more than a year ago).

Plug-in car sales in France – September 2019

*some data estimated

It's most likely that sales in France this year will noticeably exceed the 2018 result, with hopefully some new record coming in November or December.

Further growth should be reinforced by the introduction of all-new Renault ZOE and also its competition from PSA - Peugeot e-208, as well as tons of other models from 2020.

Models

The volume deliveries of Tesla Model 3 translated into 1,061 new registrations (3rd four-digit result this year after 1,153 in March and 1,097 in June). Good to be best-of-the-rest in France, as the first place is since years welded to Renault ZOE. Renault's flagship EV noted 1,568 new registrations (+42 commercial versions).

Third Nissan LEAF noted 298 registrations, but with less than 3,000 YTD, it is already behind Model 3 (4,401 YTD).

On the commercial vehicle front, Renault Kangoo Z.E. takes 234 registrations and also Nissan e-NV200 does well (99).

In the case of plug-in hybrids, a big surprise is Volvo XC60 with 230 registrations. Interestingly, also MINI (156) and Land Rover (126) managed to overtake Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV (107).

Detailed numbers of plug-in car registrations were provided by L’Avere-France: