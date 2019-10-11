BMW notes its strongest sales so far this year and is not far from a new all-time monthly record.
In September, plug-in electric car sales by the BMW Group (BMW and MINI brands) finally show signs of upcoming growth, which will be fueled by many new or upgraded models.
Total sales were 16,035 - the second-best result ever, and 10.1% more than a year ago. Plug-ins were also close to 6.5% of all cars sold by BMW/MINI.
It's not yet enough to improve the YTD result compared to 2018, which is currently 96,570 (down 1.0%) but the growth is just around the corner.
BMW i + BMW iPerformance + MINI PHEV sales worldwide – September 2019
BMW says that one of the reasons behind the growth is the new BMW 330e (see specs here).
BMW highlighted several results:
- BMW i (i3 and i8) sales for the month of September rose 23.9% to 4,148 units
- MINI Cooper S E Countryman ALL4 climbed 35.9% in the first nine months of the year to reach a total of 11,996 units