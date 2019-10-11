In September, plug-in electric car sales by the BMW Group (BMW and MINI brands) finally show signs of upcoming growth, which will be fueled by many new or upgraded models.

Total sales were 16,035 - the second-best result ever, and 10.1% more than a year ago. Plug-ins were also close to 6.5% of all cars sold by BMW/MINI.

It's not yet enough to improve the YTD result compared to 2018, which is currently 96,570 (down 1.0%) but the growth is just around the corner.

BMW i + BMW iPerformance + MINI PHEV sales worldwide – September 2019

BMW says that one of the reasons behind the growth is the new BMW 330e (see specs here).

BMW highlighted several results: