BYD is one of the few companies that is already delivering the biggest, Class 8 electric truck to the market in North America and here is one of the 21 ordered by Anheuser-Busch.

It's the second-generation 8TT model that turns driving into something very smooth and quiet compared to diesel counterparts. Watching how such a big truck starts is just delicious.

Hopefully, soon we will see more of those on the roads.

BYD 8TT specs (see brochure here) indicate 435 kWh battery, which would be good for 124 miles (200 km) at full-load or 167 miles (269 km) at half-load.

Not bad, especially since the proper 300 kW DC fast chargers can replenish the range in 1.5-hours.