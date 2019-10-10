As Tesla inches closer to the release of its Full-Self Driving technology, updates seem almost constant. However, the most significant update in some time is the automaker's recent V10 software rollout.

The V10 over-the-air update brings a ton of features, including the much-anticipated Smart Summon technology. However, there are some features we are still just learning about, like the Autopilot "truck passing" maneuver shown and described in the video above.

As you'll see in the video, when the Model 3 is driving past a large truck, it moves over in the lane to give the truck extra room. It's important to note that it doesn't actually switch lanes, but rather just moves further away from lane line closest to the truck. Once it passes the truck, it moves back to the center of the lane.

When it comes to self-driving technology, the goal is to get the vehicles to drive seamlessly, much like a "good" human driver. We make choices like moving over when passing a truck, so autonomous technology should arguably be programmed to do the same.

As with any such update, there are positives and negatives. It can feel a bit scary when the car starts to drift in the lane, which may make people want to correct. It may also make nearby drivers wonder why the car is suddenly hugging the lane line since it doesn't do it as smoothly as some human drivers may. In addition, the feature doesn't seem to move over at slow speeds or when passing on the right.

Have you experienced this in your Tesla? Let us know in the comment section below.

Video Description via Scott Kubo and YouTube: