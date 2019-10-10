What do police officers actually think of Tesla vehicles and their innovative tech features? These officers get a firsthand look at Tesla Smart Summon and then proceed to answer some questions, as well as ask a few of their own.

We recently shared a video of a driverless Tesla (Smart Summon) getting pulled over by the police officer. It was a very popular share, which resulted in questions surrounding whether or not it was staged. As expected, it was, however, it still exposes a valid situation and makes us think about the future of autonomous vehicles.

Back to the video above, not only do these officers get to witness Smart Summon in action and chime in about the feature, they get a full walkaround of the Tesla Model 3, complete with lots of details and an informative, albeit unofficial, Q&A session.

To us, it's interesting to listen to the officers' questions and get an idea of their fascination and/or confusion when it comes to Tesla vehicles. They seem to be aware of Sentry Mode — which makes sense with all the media coverage — but they're in the dark when it comes to the Model 3's door handles and traction control features, as well as Tesla vehicle pricing and overall specs.

Check out the video and then let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Video Description via i1Tesla on YouTube: