At high speeds, you can flip most cars almost instantly if you make the wrong move. This is, of course, more true of vehicles like SUVs that sit taller and have a higher center of gravity.

The above Tesla dashcam video reminds us just how quickly a car can roll, even with just the seemingly smallest correction or collision. Remember, it's just not smart to be in a hurry when driving. Those few extra miles per hour may only get you to your destination a few minutes sooner ... unless you crash or roll your car. Then, you're not going to get there at all.

If you check out the National Highway Traffic Administration's (NHTSA) crash test ratings, most SUVs don't fare as well as sedans in the rollover crash tests. Still, any vehicle will roll much more readily than you may assume, especially at high speeds.

It's important to note that many EVs are more stable and won't roll as easily due to their skateboard style battery pack and low, even center of gravity. However, this doesn't mean you should drive your car like you stole it!

At any rate, we hope videos like this remind folks to drive more carefully, not make sudden moves and continue to think about the implications involved with driving erratically.

In the end, we truly hope everyone was ok following this horrible incident.

Video Description via Tesla Sentry Mode on YouTube: