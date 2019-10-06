The Taycan is the fastest four-door EV on Nurburgring – and still is, by the way. Now, if you're wondering how Porsche makes this super EV, the company has released an official raw footage of its production in the assembly line. It's a 29-minute video, though, but if you have the time, you can watch the video on top of this page.

The Porsche Taycan's production has already started last month and in a new factory at Zuffenhausen, Germany. The new facility was constructed in four years and is dubbed as the "factory of the future" as it virtually has no negative environmental impact.

To generate heat, the Zuffenhausen facility uses renewable sources to generate electricity and biogas to produce heat. Everything's electrically powered, too, including logistic vehicles.

Within the environment-friendly facility, two Taycan variants will emerge in the near future. The Taycan Turbo and Taycan Turbo S. Both produce 616 horsepower (459 kilowatts), but the Turbo creates 671 hp (500 kW) and the Turbo S makes 751 hp (560 kW) through an overboost function.

Torque figures are significantly different. The Turbo can produce 627 pounds-feet (850 Newton-meters), while the Turbo S can max it out at 774 lb-ft (1,049 Nm). With that said, the range also differs between the two, with the Turbo trumping over the more powerful Turbo S with a 237- to 280-mile range on the WLTP scale. The latter can reach 241 to 256 miles.

With these performance numbers involved, Porsche touts about the Taycan's repeatable performance, and this is mainly due to the meticulous construction of the vehicle. The video on top of this page shows you how it's done.