Hide press release Show press release

Job engine Taycan

10/01/2019

Porsche builds another 500 new jobs: The company increases production in Zuffenhausen for the first purely electrically powered sports car. This is Porsche's response to the great worldwide demand for the electric sports car, which celebrated its world premiere at the beginning of September.

After the completion of a Depositor programme, far more than 20,000 prospective buyers had signed up. Orders received to date also indicate strong demand. As part of the new introduction of the Taycan, the sports car manufacturer is creating a total of 2,000 new jobs at its headquarters in Stuttgart-Zuffenhausen.

Taycan's original production capacity was 20,000 units. This continues to be the requirement for the first year of production. By increasing its workforce by the end of the second quarter of 2020, Porsche is providing itself with the necessary flexibility to be able to produce more units if necessary.

Andreas Haffner, Member of the Executive Board for Human Resources and Social Affairs at Porsche: "With the Taycan, we are showing that e-mobility is by no means a job killer. Rather, we are underlining its future viability, especially in the sports car segment. In addition, more than 32,000 applications show how great the interest is in shaping the future of the sports car together with us."

The filling of the originally planned 1,500 new positions will be completed in the coming days. The first recruitment activities were started in May 2018. The first standardised application days took place at the end of November 2018. When putting together the Taycan production team, Porsche is relying on a healthy mix of new colleagues and internal changers from the production of the two-door sports cars. To date, around 600 Porsche employees have taken advantage of the opportunity to make internal changes.

The recruitment is accompanied by the largest qualification offensive in the company's history. Since February 2019, all Taycan production employees have been trained for their new jobs in temporary qualification halls and other training centres specially constructed. For this purpose, there are 45 different training plans with a training duration ranging from one month to six months. The Porsche learning platform is also open to all Porscheans in order to get fit for e-mobility. It currently comprises 380 hours of digital learning time and, as a central and user-friendly learning portal, guarantees that the high complexity and quantity of qualification hours can be mastered efficiently and effectively.