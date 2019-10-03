Hide press release Show press release

Anheuser-Busch to Deploy 21 BYD Electric Trucks as Part of State-Wide Commitment to Sustainable Logistics

LOS ANGELES, CA. (10/2/2019) – Anheuser-Busch, BYD (Build Your Dreams), the Center for Transportation and the Environment (CTE), and ENGIE Services U.S. (ENGIE) announced that Anheuser-Busch will be deploying 21 BYD battery electric trucks in their California fleet as part of a state project to showcase economically and environmentally sustainable warehousing and distribution technology. This is a landmark achievement as the largest Class 8 electric truck deployment in North America.

‘The Zero Emission Beverage Handling and Distribution at Scale' project will showcase BYD’s second generation 8TT Class 8 electric trucks at four Anheuser-Busch distribution facilities across southern California: Sylmar, Riverside, Pomona, and Carson.

As part of the project, a southern California-based team from ENGIE will lead the design and installation of charging infrastructure at all four facilities. ENGIE will also be installing and commissioning a 958.5 kW solar array at the Carson site, which will generate zero-emissions power to offset the use of conventional energy in the charging process, further reducing emissions and resource consumption.

“At Anheuser-Busch, we are committed to leading our industry towards a more sustainable future by reducing our carbon emissions across our value chain by 25% by 2025,” said Angie Slaughter, Vice President of Sustainability Procurement at Anheuser-Busch. “The transport industry is one that is prime for innovative solutions and we are excited to continue driving progress towards a zero-emission fleet through this partnership.”

To facilitate the project, the California Air Resources Board (CARB) awarded funds to the Center for Transportation and the Environment (CTE), a leading nonprofit in the zero-emission vehicle industry, who will be responsible for project oversight, development, management, and reporting during this deployment. CTE will also provide technical support, risk analysis and mitigation strategies, permitting, equipment and station deployment, training, and assistance with commissioning.

The project is part of California Climate Investments, a statewide program that puts billions of Cap-and-Trade dollars to work reducing greenhouse gas emissions, strengthening the economy, and improving public health and the environment — particularly in disadvantaged communities.The project isexpected to result in emissions reductionsof 910 metric tons of CO2 per year, the equivalent of taking almost 200passenger vehicles off of the road.CARB anticipates the project will be replicated statewide.

“With this exciting project, Anheuser-Busch is providing a real-world demonstration of the future for moving goods and products throughout California,”said Richard Corey, Executive Officer at theCalifornia Air ResourcesBoard.“I congratulate all the companies partnering on this impressive effort for embracing zero-emission trucks, and showing other businesses a zero-emissions solution tomoving goods and cargo that cleans the air, protects our children’s health,and fights climate change.”

“This project represents a huge step forward in integrating clean energy and clean transportation to realize the full environmental benefits of battery electric vehicles,” said Joel Donham, an Engineering Consultant at CTE. “CTE commends ARB, the CCI program, and all the project partners for their leadership in an effort to demonstrate the viability, benefits, and scalability of holistic energy and transportation systems."

As part of the initial validation, Anheuser-Buschput the BYD 8TT through extensive testing on range, acceleration, gradeability, charging speed, and more. The truckexceeded the requirements of Anheuser-Busch and received enthusiastic feedback from drivers, clearing the path to this large-scale deployment.

“We’re honoredto be part of this major milestone demonstrating the operational, economic, and environmental sustainability benefits of our zero-emission trucks,” said John Gerra, BYD Director of Business Development, Electric Trucks.“BYD trucks areoutthere right now working hard every day throughout California.”

The project includes equipment testing, a one-year demonstration period, data collection, and associated reporting. CTE anticipates the trucks to begin operation near the end of 2019 with full project completion in early 2021.

About BYD

The Official Sponsor of Mother Nature™, BYD, which stands for Build Your Dreams, is the world’s leading electric vehicle company with proven innovative technology for cars, buses, trucks, forklifts, and rail systems –like SkyRail. BYD is dedicated to creating a truly zero-emission ecosystem offering technology for solar electricitygeneration, energy storage to save that electricity, and battery electric vehicles powered by that clean energy. BYD has 220,000 employees across the globe, including nearly 1,000 in North America.For more information, please visit www.BYD.com.

About Anheuser-Busch

For more than 165 years, Anheuser-Busch has carried on a legacy of brewing great-tasting, high-quality beers that have satisfied beer drinkers for generations. Today, we own and operate 23 breweries, 14 distributorships and 23 agricultural and packaging facilities, and have more than 18,000 colleagues across the United States. Weare home to several of America’s most recognizable beer brands, including Budweiser, Bud Light, Michelob ULTRA and Stella Artois, as well as a number of regional brands that provide beer drinkers with a choice of the best-tasting craft beers in the industry. From responsible drinking programs and emergency drinking water donations to industry-leading sustainability efforts, we are guided by our unwavering commitment to supporting the communities we call home. For more information, visitwww.anheuser-busch.comor follow Anheuser-Busch onLinkedIn,Twitter,FacebookandInstagram.

About ENGIE

ENGIE Services U.S., a division of ENGIE, the #1 energy services provider in the world, is a national energy infrastructure and building services company that helps education, government, commercial and industrial customers become more efficient, productive and sustainable. Over the past 40 years, we have partnered with thousands of customers to generate more than$2.7 billionin savings, while also improving facility performance. For more information, please visithttps://engieservices.us.

About CTE

The Center for Transportation and the Environment is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit with a mission to improve the health of our climate and communities by facilitating thedevelopment, transition,and commercialization ofclean, efficient, and sustainable transportation technologies. CTE has helped over200 U.S. companiesand leveraged more than $530 million in local, state, federal, and private funding to move cutting edge technologies into the global energy and transportation marketplace.Learn more at www.cte.tvand follow us on Twitter @go_CTE