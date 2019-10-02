Tesla is going to stop accepting orders for the US-made Standard Range version of Model 3 in China within two weeks, according to the latest reports.

The company advices would-be buyers to place an order by October 13, as it will be the last batch shipped from the U.S.

All Standard Range Model 3 ordered afterward will be produced locally at the Tesla Gigafactory 3 in Shanghai, which clearly indicates that the preparation is well advanced.