It will be a challenging year for BYD as plug-in sales stopped growing this summer.
After China cut incentives for plug-in electric car sales on June 26, BYD sales stabilized at around 16,000 for the second consecutive month.
The changes in policy are especially challenging for PHEVs:
- No more subsidies for New Energy Vehicles with range below 250 km (155 miles) NEDC
- halved subsidies for higher range models
In August, BYD sold in China some 16,100 plug-in electric cars, which is 23% less than a year ago (after a 12% drop in July).
As plug-in sales decreased, BYD again is selling more ICE (55%) than BEV/PHEV (45%).
So far this year, BYD sold close to 173,000 plug-ins (up 56.7%).
BYD plug-in electric car sales in China – August 2019
BYD sales breakdown:
- Yuan BEV – 4,127 (51,931 YTD)
- e5 – 1,963 (28,184 YTD)
- Tang PHEV – 1,658 (27,932 YTD)
- Qin PHEV – 1,159 (14,016 YTD)
- Qin BEV – 1,470 (13,328 YTD)
- Song PHEV – 1,947 (10,533 YTD)
- Tang BEV - 550 (6,185 YTD)
- Song BEV – 454 (4,801 YTD)
- e1 - 1,100 (6,388 YTD)
- S2 - 1,341 (5,482 YTD)
- Song MAX PHEV - 331 (4,091 YTD)
Most of the sales are BEVs:
- BEVs: 9,664
PHEVs: 5,095