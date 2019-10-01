After China cut incentives for plug-in electric car sales on June 26, BYD sales stabilized at around 16,000 for the second consecutive month.

The changes in policy are especially challenging for PHEVs:

No more subsidies for New Energy Vehicles with range below 250 km (155 miles) NEDC

halved subsidies for higher range models

In August, BYD sold in China some 16,100 plug-in electric cars, which is 23% less than a year ago (after a 12% drop in July).

As plug-in sales decreased, BYD again is selling more ICE (55%) than BEV/PHEV (45%).

So far this year, BYD sold close to 173,000 plug-ins (up 56.7%).

BYD plug-in electric car sales in China – August 2019

BYD sales breakdown:

Yuan BEV – 4,127 (51,931 YTD)



e5 – 1,963 (28,184 YTD)



Tang PHEV – 1,658 (27,932 YTD)



Qin PHEV – 1,159 (14,016 YTD)



Qin BEV – 1,470 (13,328 YTD)

Song PHEV – 1,947 (10,533 YTD)

Tang BEV - 550 (6,185 YTD)

Song BEV – 454 (4,801 YTD)



e1 - 1,100 (6,388 YTD)

S2 - 1,341 (5,482 YTD)

Song MAX PHEV - 331 (4,091 YTD)

Most of the sales are BEVs: