Byton already completed its brand new manufacturing facility in Nanjing, China and next month it will start trial production of the first model - Byton M-Byte.

In the latest video, the company presents us this impressive site, which should start series production in December.

Our Manufacturing Plant in Nanjing is running smoothly - Take a look inside! Mark Duchesne, our Senior Vice President of Manufacturing, is in charge of overseeing our "Industry 4.0" manufacturing plant in Nanjing. Watch the video to get to know how he keeps track of the five functioning workshops at the Nanjing plant, making sure that your BYTON M-Byte is carefully pieced together with attention to detail and an eye for precision.

As we recently heard news about the deal with Myongshin, it might be the case that the U.S. and European customers of Byton will get (in H1 2021) its M-Byte from another factory in South Korea.

Outside China, the M-Byte should start at €45,000 (without VAT) in Europe and probably around $45,000 in the U.S.

Gallery: BYTON M-Byte at the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show

BYTON M-Byte specs: