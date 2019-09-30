This is the factory from which you most likely will not get your Byton M-Byte in the U.S.
Byton already completed its brand new manufacturing facility in Nanjing, China and next month it will start trial production of the first model - Byton M-Byte.
In the latest video, the company presents us this impressive site, which should start series production in December.
Our Manufacturing Plant in Nanjing is running smoothly - Take a look inside!
Mark Duchesne, our Senior Vice President of Manufacturing, is in charge of overseeing our "Industry 4.0" manufacturing plant in Nanjing. Watch the video to get to know how he keeps track of the five functioning workshops at the Nanjing plant, making sure that your BYTON M-Byte is carefully pieced together with attention to detail and an eye for precision.
As we recently heard news about the deal with Myongshin, it might be the case that the U.S. and European customers of Byton will get (in H1 2021) its M-Byte from another factory in South Korea.
Outside China, the M-Byte should start at €45,000 (without VAT) in Europe and probably around $45,000 in the U.S.
Gallery: BYTON M-Byte at the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show
BYTON M-Byte specs:
- Battery (option 1): 72 kWh (useful capacity) for 360 km (224 miles) of WLTP range or 430 km (267 miles) of NEDC range
- Battery (option 2): 95 kWh (useful capacity) for 435 km (270 miles) of WLTP range 550 km (342 miles) of NEDC range
- liquid cooling battery, consisting prismatic CATL lithium-ion cells
- Powertrain (option 1): 200 kW rear-wheel drive and 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 7.5 seconds
- Powertrain (option 2): 300 kW all-wheel drive (200 kW rear and 150 kW front)and 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 5.5 seconds
- permanent magnet synchronous motors supplied by Bosch
- top speed of 190 km/h (118 mph)
- Fast charging 0-80% (up to 120 kW/150 kW respectively for 72 kWh/95 kWh packs) in 35 minutes
- on-board charger for Europe - 7.4 kW 1-phase/11 kW 3-phase (standard) and 22 kW (3-phase option)