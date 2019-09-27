Electrification in Europe is progressing at a high speed as both conventional hybrids and all-electric models are selling like hotcakes, while - interestingly - the plug-in hybrids are not.

According to the new passenger car registration data from the European Automobile Manufacturers Association for most of the countries in the European Union plus EFTA (Norway, Switzerland, Iceland), some 250,314 new passenger plug-in cars were registered in H1 2019.

The year-over-year growth rate was 35.2% while the market share was 3.0% (compared to 2.1% a year earlier). Not bad for a market that declined 3.1% to 8,350,273. Conventional hybrids increased by 36.2% to 417,415 getting 5% market share.

Plug-ins by category:

BEVs – 166,905 (up 88.5%) at 2% share

PHEV – 83,409 (down 13.7%) at 1% share

New passenger plug-in electric car registrations (ECV) in Europe - Q2 2019

New passenger cars by fuel type in the EU - 2019 Q2

The top six markets by volume in H1 2019 accounted for some 189,549 or almost 75.7% of total sales:

Germany – 47,684 (up 40.3%)

Norway – 43,976 (up 22.9%)

France – 28,911 (up 34.5%)

UK – 27,111 (down 7.8%)

Netherlands – 22,896 (up 111%)

Sweden – 18,971 (up 48.7%)

Here is the full report for H1 that shows us also the proportion between BEVs and PHEVs in particular markets (comparison of market share in particular countries coming soon):

New registrations of BEVs, PHEVs and FCEVs (negligible number) - 2019 H1

New registrations of BEVs and FCEVs (negligible number) - 2019 H1

New registrations of PHEVs - 2019 H1

* some data estimated

** only countries, for which data are available