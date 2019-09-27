After several years of presence in European electric bus market, BYD finally managed to secure its first order in Germany, which is kind of surprising how long it took compared to other European markets where BYD has already sold hundreds of buses.

The first 22 12-meter eBuses with a range of more than 200 km (124 miles) (with air conditioning), and passenger capacity of 80 will be delivered to the Ruhr region by summer 2020.

For the transit operator Bogestra, the fleet will account for 10% of all buses, which is quite an achievement.

"With the purchase of these eBuses, Bogestra and HCR will make a significant contribution to the electrification of public transport and the improvement of air quality in the Ruhr Metropolitan Region. It is BYD’s first order for zero emission buses in Germany." "The first electric buses will arrive in the summer of 2020 and run on route 354 in Bochum, route 380 in Gelsenkirchen, and in Herne."

Frank Baranowski, Gelsenkirchen's Mayor and Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Bogestra said:

"With these efforts to improve air quality, around ten percent of Bogestra’s fleet will be fully electric, making us the number one in zero emission public transport in the Ruhr area,".

Bochum's Mayor Thomas Eiskirch said:

"Being able to travel from Weitmar to Riemke with zero emission is an important and first step in the right direction for climate protection. It shows that Bogestra keeps its promises and assumes regional responsibility for a sustainable future,”.

Isbrand Ho, Managing Director of BYD Europe, concludes: