BYD is present at the BusCon 2019 (at the Indianapolis Convention Center in Indianapolis Sept. 23-25) with two of its latest all-electric models, the K7M-ER transit bus and the C9M Motor Coach.

The K7M-ER differs compared to the previous generation to better fulfill customers needs:

"In designing the K7M-ER, BYD listened to its transit agency customers and made the vehicle 101.6 inches wide, allowing for the placement of a wheelchair ramp at the front of the bus rather than toward the back."

Bobby Hill, Vice President of BYD Coach & Bus said:

“We listened to what our customers want in developing these two models. We have the broadest range in the industry and are able to offer solutions to fit the needs of our customers.”

This bus can be seen also at the Colorado Association of Transit Agencies (CASTA) conference at the Keystone Conference Center in Keystone, Colorado from Sept. 24-27.

BYD K7M-ER specs:

up to 185 miles (298 km) of range

20 seats

charging time of 3.5 to 4 hours

BYD was the first company to launch a 40-foot long motorcoach (called the C9) several years ago (around 2015), and the C9M is the latest generation, offered with 200 miles (322 km) of range.

BYD C9M Motor Coach specs:

up to 200 miles (322 km) of range

49 seats or 45 seats with a restroom

charging time of 4.5 to 5 hours

40-foot long

BYD Next Generation C9M Motor Coach