It seems hydrogen fuel-cell cars aren't really going to catch on. Toyota and Hyundai have spent much time and R&D money to work the tech in hopes of moving it forward. However, due to its lack of efficiency as compared to battery-electric cars, along with its expense and the fact that there is virtually no charging infrastructure, it may not be the way of the future.

While the above may be a sad reality for Toyota, it may take a new path to make use of its fuel cell efforts. You may not get a Toyota FCV in the future, but you may get a car that was built with almost zero emissions. Yes, Toyota may build its future hybrids and plug-in hybrids with the power of clean hydrogen.

Toyota developed its fuel cell stack for the Mirai, which is not selling well as expected. Now, it may use such a stack to power its future vehicle production. The automaker is currently testing the situation for prospective factory use. Toyota claims that this tech is stable, highly efficient, and durable.

According to Green Car Reports:

"The automaker notes that this project is one of many applying toward its Toyota Environmental Challenge 2050, which aims toward zero-CO2-emissions production plants. According to Toyota’s 2018 data on its manufacturing sites, the Honsha plant has a total annual CO2 emissions of 62,500 tons—not extraordinarily high or low next to the company’s other plants."

We'd love to know what you think about this next-gen Toyota manufacturing plan. Leave us a comment below. And, as always, thank you for your continued support of InsideEVs.