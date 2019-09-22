A parked Tesla was hit by a drunk guy. Luckily, the drunk guy wasn't driving another car, but instead walking in a very disoriented manner down the street.

The Tesla Model 3, equipped with Sentry Mode, captured footage of a man attempting to walk down a street. However, the man in the video is clearly incapable of walking even close to straight. Per the video description, the guy "seemed pretty drunk." We agree with this assessment.

The drunk guy eventually plows himself into the parked Model 3, which activates Sentry Mode and sent an alert to the owner of the Tesla. The owner then checked the video footage and, likely much to his/her surprise, found that it was just a drunk in public incident and not a theft, break-in or crash.

It seems there's no end to the unusual footage that's caught on TeslaCam.

