Lightning Systems Launches Comprehensive Charging Solutions

Lightning Systems, a Colorado-based company engaged mostly in commercial vehicle electrification, announced “Lightning On Tap” charging solutions for fleets.

The move to offer a comprehensive set of AC and DC charging points is a necessity these days. Earlier this year, we saw how bus manufacturers launched turnkey charging solutions too (see Proterra and New Flyer).

In the case of Lightning Systems, the offer includes AC terminals (7.2 kW, 9.6 kW and 16.8 kW) as well as DC chargers (25 kW, 50 kW or even 100 kW) - see details here (pdf). The chargers are rebranded units from suppliers like Delta or BTCPower.

Tim Reeser, Lightning Systems CEO said: “With more fleet operators making the switch to electric trucks and buses, planning and installing charging systems has brought a whole new set of challenges for our customers. We can now help overcome that challenge by delivering a full suite of charging hardware and software options. We know first-hand that fleets need timely and specific help with charging solutions for their commercial vehicles.”