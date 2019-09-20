Ford Kuga PHEV is priced similarly to the top of the line Kuga with all-wheel-drive.
According to the German Ford website, the price of the upcoming Ford Kuga PHEV (Ford Escape PHEV in the U.S.) starts at €39,300 ($43,450) before incentives.
That's a €7,400 premium (23%) over the base ICE version, and almost on par with the top ICE engine option and all-wheel-drive:
-
Titanium: €39,300 (PHEV) VS €31,900 (base ICE) and €39,500 (top ICE AWD)
-
Titanium X: €41,300 (PHEV) VS €33,900 (base ICE) and €41,500 (top ICE AWD)
-
ST-Line X: €43,300 (PHEV) VS €35,900 (base ICE) and €43,500 (top ICE AWD)
Time will tell how well the PHEV will cope in Europe at such a price.
Ford Kuga PHEV price in Germany - September 2019
Ford Escape/Kuga PHEV specs:
- up to 50 km (31 miles) of all-electric range
- 14.4 kWh battery pack
- front-wheel-drive
- system output of 225 PS (2.5-liter petrol engine)
- full recharge in 3.5 hours
- anticipated 1.2 l/100 km fuel efficiency and 29 g/km CO2 emissions
- towing capacity up to 2,250 kg depending on powertrain configuration