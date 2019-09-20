According to the German Ford website, the price of the upcoming Ford Kuga PHEV (Ford Escape PHEV in the U.S.) starts at €39,300 ($43,450) before incentives.

That's a €7,400 premium (23%) over the base ICE version, and almost on par with the top ICE engine option and all-wheel-drive:

Titanium: €39,300 (PHEV) VS €31,900 (base ICE) and €39,500 (top ICE AWD)

Titanium X: €41,300 (PHEV) VS €33,900 (base ICE) and €41,500 (top ICE AWD)

ST-Line X: €43,300 (PHEV) VS €35,900 (base ICE) and €43,500 (top ICE AWD)

Time will tell how well the PHEV will cope in Europe at such a price.

Ford Kuga PHEV price in Germany - September 2019

Ford Escape/Kuga PHEV specs:

up to 50 km (31 miles) of all-electric range

of all-electric range 14.4 kWh battery pack

battery pack front-wheel-drive

system output of 225 PS (2.5-liter petrol engine)

full recharge in 3.5 hours

anticipated 1.2 l/100 km fuel efficiency and 29 g/km CO 2 emissions

emissions towing capacity up to 2,250 kg depending on powertrain configuration

Gallery: Ford Kuga PHEV