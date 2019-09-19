Want to know all about the Tesla V10 software update, specifically with regard to the upgraded Autopilot technology? There's arguably no better way to see how it all works than to watch it in detailed video format.

We can't say enough how much we love these long, in-depth videos with plenty of coverage. To top it off, YouTuber DriveLosAngeles has taken the time to apprise us of "bookmarks" for each relevant Autopilot action as demonstrated in his Model 3. This is fantastic since many people may not have the time to sit down and watch the entire video immediately.

Check it all out and then share your takeaways with us in the comments below. Moreover, if you own a Tesla and have had some experiences with the V10 software update (positive or negative), we look forward to hearing your take.

Video Description via DriveLosAngeles on YouTube: