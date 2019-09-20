Stuttgart/Geneva. From 20 to 22 September 2019, the Laver Cup will be held in Geneva, Switzerland. After the debut in Prague in 2017 and the staging in Chicago in 2018, the top tennis tournament returns to Europe this year. Swiss Roger Federer together with Team Europe intends to win for the third time in the third edition in front of his home crowd. For the first time, the Mercedes‑Benz fleet at an event comprises over 40 all-electric Mercedes-Benz EQC models (combined power consumption: 20.8 – 19.7 kWh/100 km; combined CO2 emissions: 0g/km)[1].

„The Laver Cup is something very special and unique for me. I appreciate that Mercedes-Benz have been a partner of the Laver Cup from the very beginning”, says Roger Federer. “This year, I’m looking forward to driving onto the court at the Laver Cup in the EQC together with the best tennis players in the world."

The EQC leads the shuttle fleet with which the Stuttgart-based brand ensures the mobility of the players, officials and selected guests at the event. Furthermore, the new EQV, the first electric people carrier from Mercedes-Benz, will be presented at the Laver Cup on the advertising boards around the court. The innovative tennis format was started by Roger Federer in 2017. Top players from different countries compete jointly against each other in a Team Europe or Team World. This results in constellations otherwise not seen on the tour – highly competitive with thrilling matches and great background stories.

"The Laver Cup brings together a number of players from Europe and the world in two teams – a highlight for any tennis fan", says Bettina Fetzer, Head of Mercedes‑Benz Cars Marketing. "The tournament proves spirit of age and combines tradition, innovation and teamplay. With the EQC, we want to do our part for this modern and visionary event. The will to rethink things in an unconventional way – that is also what drives us in the area of mobility every day."

In the fan zone, visitors can experience the EQC and other Mercedes‑Benz products in the exhibition spaces of Mercedes-Benz. One highlight is the game 'Hit & Charge', where visitors compete against the EQC. The objective is to charge the vehicle fully in the specified time by means of a tennis racket and a virtual tennis ball.

“We’re delighted Mercedes-Benz, a sponsor of the Laver Cup since our inception, has chosen to include more than 40 all-electric Mercedes-Benz EQC vehicles in the tournament fleet for the first time here in Geneva. Like the Laver Cup, these vehicles embody innovation and are engineered for the changing times. We are all excited to experience the EQC and take a glimpse into a new era of driving.” says Steve Zacks, CEO of the Laver Cup.

Team Europe and Team World, each comprising six players, will compete against each other at the Laver Cup. Four matches are played on each of the three tournament days – three singles matches and one doubles match. The winning team is awarded points for each victory: one on Friday, two on Saturday and three on Sunday. At least 13 points are required to win the Laver Cup, which means the winner is not determined until Sunday. Following the Laver Cup, Roger Federer as global brand ambassador of the brand with the three-pointed star will receive his new all-electric Mercedes-Benz EQC, which he will drive and test extensively in the coming months.

[1] Electric energy consumption and range have been determined on the basis of Regulation (EC) No. 692/2008. Electric energy consumption and range depend on the vehicle configuration.