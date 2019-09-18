Here were are looking at camouflaged test prototypes, that appear to be an all-electric Mercedes-Benz EQB, once again spotted in Germany by walkoARTvideos.

The small electric SUV seems to be closely related to the Mercedes-Benz GLB, which will get a plug-in hybrid GLB EQ Power version with up to 62 miles (100 km) of all-electric range, according to rumors.

EQB should be another long-range model with up to 500 km (310 miles) of range under WLTP test procedure.

It's too early to say anything more about the EQB, as Mercedes-Benz is now focusing on the market introduction of the Mercedes-Benz EQC (already in production and soon starting customer deliveries)

Once Daimler sets the electrification strategy, we should see a continuous stream of new EQ models (EQ BEVs and EQ Power PHEVs) until the entire lineup is electrified.

Here is the conventional Mercedes-Benz GLB: