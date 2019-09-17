It's clear that people have plenty of faith in the future of Rivian Automotive and its upcoming all-electric R1T pickup truck and R1S three-row SUV. Not too long ago, there were rumors about both GM and Amazon planning to make investments. While GM backed out, Amazon moved forward with a $700 million investment.

Not long after GM backed out, Ford came forward with its support of Rivian to the tune of $500 million. Ford's commitment also includes future joint efforts with the new, electric automaker. We can only imagine that some folks at GM are probably kicking themselves at this point.

Now, more recently, Cox Automotive — Autotrader and Kelley Blue Book parent company — has jumped on the bandwagon with a $350 million investment. Following this latest chunk of cash, our good friend Alex Guberman (E for Electric) jokes that Rivian needs a bigger pickup truck bed for all this cash.

In all seriousness, some people would really like a full-size all-electric pickup truck with a larger, more functional bed. Hopefully, Rivian will bring that type of truck to market at a later date. At any rate, Guberman goes live to discuss Rivian. Check out the video and then leave us your thoughts below.

Video Description via E for Electric on YouTube: