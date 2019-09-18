Let's take a look at the Mercedes-Benz EQV, the most comfortable long-range electric MPV to date.
As promised, Mercedes-Benz was presenting at the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show the final, production version of the EQV, scheduled for market launch in Spring 2020.
We already know the specs (see description here) so it's time to take a look at the live photos and videos as well as hear the first impressions from Bjørn Nyland.
The EQV, with its massive 100 kWh battery and up to 405 km (250 miles) of range (estimated) might be a very interesting premium MPV (available in 6-, 7- or 8-seat configurations). The comfort of seats and general luxury associated with Mercedes-Benz products means that it's far above the more cost-tight passenger version of the Nissan e-NV200.
We are looking forward to the first reviews and market response for the EQV.
Mercedes-Benz EQV specs:
- 100 kWh battery pack (90 kWh usable)
- up to 405 km (250 miles) of range (provisional figure)
- Top speed of 160 km/h (100 mph)
- 150 kW (204 hp) and 362 Nm electric motor
- front-wheel-drive
- fast charging at up to 110 kW: 10-80 % SOC in < 45 min.
- Charging time at a Wallbox or at public charging stations (AC charging, 11 kW): < 10h