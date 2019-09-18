As promised, Mercedes-Benz was presenting at the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show the final, production version of the EQV, scheduled for market launch in Spring 2020.

We already know the specs (see description here) so it's time to take a look at the live photos and videos as well as hear the first impressions from Bjørn Nyland.

The EQV, with its massive 100 kWh battery and up to 405 km (250 miles) of range (estimated) might be a very interesting premium MPV (available in 6-, 7- or 8-seat configurations). The comfort of seats and general luxury associated with Mercedes-Benz products means that it's far above the more cost-tight passenger version of the Nissan e-NV200.

We are looking forward to the first reviews and market response for the EQV.

Mercedes-Benz EQV specs:

100 kWh battery pack ( 90 kWh usable)

battery pack ( usable) up to 405 km (250 miles) of range (provisional figure)

of range (provisional figure) Top speed of 160 km/h (100 mph)

150 kW (204 hp) and 362 Nm electric motor

(204 hp) and 362 Nm electric motor front-wheel-drive

fast charging at up to 110 kW: 10-80 % SOC in < 45 min.

Charging time at a Wallbox or at public charging stations (AC charging, 11 kW): < 10h

Gallery: Mercedes-Benz EQV at the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show

36 Photos

Gallery: Mercedes-Benz EQV

53 Photos

