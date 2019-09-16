Volkswagen unveiled at the EV-rich 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show the 2nd model evolution of the e-up! (accompanied with its derivatives Škoda CITIGOe iV and SEAT Mii Electric), an entry-level, small city EV for four.

The new version is quite similar to the previous one, but at a significantly lower price tag of €21,975 ($24,271) before incentives (in Germany) and with a 36.8 kWh battery pack (32.3 kWh usable) for up to 260 km (162 miles) of WLTP range, it's simply a way more attractive offer.

Upgrade of the e-up! was actually a necessity these days, as competition moves forward quickly as well. Moreover, it was a good opportunity because now the e-up! is available also under Škoda and SEAT brands.

Will the new e-up! sell in significant volume? It's too early to judge, but at least it supports the outgoing Volkswagen e-Golf before the Volkswagen ID.3 comes in in mid-2020. Let's check the latest photos and videos from the show.

New Volkswagen e-up! specs:

36.8 kWh battery pack (32.3 kWh usable)

battery pack (32.3 kWh usable) up to 260 km (162 miles) of WLTP range

of WLTP range 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 11.9 seconds

top speed of 130 km/h (81 mph)

front-wheel-drive

61 kW and 212 Nm electric motor

and electric motor 0-80% fast charging in 60 minutes (40 kW DC Combo 2)

Gallery: Volkswagen e-up! at the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show

5 Photos

Gallery: Volkswagen e-up!

5 Photos

