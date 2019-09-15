The latest video report from Tesla Gigafactory 3 construction site in Shanghai, recorded as of September 12, 2019, shows how imposing the plant already has become.

It's not only Tesla's first factory in China, but Tesla's first car assembly plant build from the ground up, which ultimately might produce equal to or more than the Tesla Factory in Fremont (the plan is for 150,000 per year in the first phase and 500,000 in the future). Comparing it to let's say Volkswagen's Zwickau plant in Germany, scheduled for up to 330,000 cars annually, Tesla's endeavor is really impressive.

In recent weeks, Tesla has started work on another relatively big building at the site, on the southern side. The purpose of the building is not yet known.

Video Description via Jason Yang on YouTube: (Sep 12 2019）Tesla Gigafactory 3 in Shanghai Construction Update 4K The cranes around the gigafactory 3 have left, indicating that internal equipment is in place. Distance test production is getting closer. The level of the ground and the piling area are very large, and the second building is likely to be very large. Let us wait and see.

Tesla Gigafactory 3 facts: