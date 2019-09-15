Tesla is preparing the Gigafactory 3 site for another big building on the southern side.
The latest video report from Tesla Gigafactory 3 construction site in Shanghai, recorded as of September 12, 2019, shows how imposing the plant already has become.
It's not only Tesla's first factory in China, but Tesla's first car assembly plant build from the ground up, which ultimately might produce equal to or more than the Tesla Factory in Fremont (the plan is for 150,000 per year in the first phase and 500,000 in the future). Comparing it to let's say Volkswagen's Zwickau plant in Germany, scheduled for up to 330,000 cars annually, Tesla's endeavor is really impressive.
In recent weeks, Tesla has started work on another relatively big building at the site, on the southern side. The purpose of the building is not yet known.
Video Description via Jason Yang on YouTube:
(Sep 12 2019）Tesla Gigafactory 3 in Shanghai Construction Update 4K
The cranes around the gigafactory 3 have left, indicating that internal equipment is in place. Distance test production is getting closer.
The level of the ground and the piling area are very large, and the second building is likely to be very large. Let us wait and see.
Tesla Gigafactory 3 facts:
- location: Shanghai, China
- wholly-owned subsidiary (not joint venture)
- construction was started in January 2019
- initial construction should be completed by the end of summer
- production of cars should start in second-half of 2019 (volume production from 2020)
- an initial target of 3,000 cars per week (between 1,000 to 2,000 per week by the end of 2019)
- expected total investment: about $2 billion
- purpose: production of affordable versions of Model 3/Model Y for greater China region (higher cost versions of 3/Y and all S/X to be produced in the U.S.)
- battery packs will be assembled using lithium-ion cells from various suppliers, including Panasonic
- expected volume: 150,000 per year in the first phase and 500,000 per year in the future