A series-hybrid with 13.6 kWh battery and up to 50 km (31 miles) of all-electric range. But is it enough to convince customers?
Ford Tourneo Custom Plug-in Hybrid passenger van, together with the cargo version Transit Custom Plug-in Hybrid, is one of a few new PHEVs promised by Ford for 2019/2020 in Europe.
In the case of vans, the approach is rather unusual as Ford decided to use a series-hybrid driveline configuration with 1.0 liter EcoBoost petrol engine as a range extender, while basically the entire European industry went for short- to medium-range all-electric vans. The 13.6 kWh battery is good for up to 50 km (31 miles) of all-electric range.
The 8-seat Tourneo Custom PHEV is presented at the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show, so we can take a closer look at the electrified Ford.
And here is rolling chassis for the Transit Custom Plug-in Hybrid at previous display:
Ford Tourneo Custom Plug-in Hybrid specs:
- up to 50 km (31 miles) of all-electric range
- series-hybrid driveline configuration with 1.0 liter EcoBoost petrol engine as a range extender
- total range of more than 500 kilometers (310 miles)
- 13.6 kWh liquid-cooled lithium-ion battery pack located under the floor of the passenger compartment
- charging in 3 hours (240 V, 32 A)
- anticipated CO2 emissions from 75 g/km, fuel-efficiency from 3.3 l/100 km
- 8 seats