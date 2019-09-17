Ford Tourneo Custom Plug-in Hybrid passenger van, together with the cargo version Transit Custom Plug-in Hybrid, is one of a few new PHEVs promised by Ford for 2019/2020 in Europe.

In the case of vans, the approach is rather unusual as Ford decided to use a series-hybrid driveline configuration with 1.0 liter EcoBoost petrol engine as a range extender, while basically the entire European industry went for short- to medium-range all-electric vans. The 13.6 kWh battery is good for up to 50 km (31 miles) of all-electric range.

The 8-seat Tourneo Custom PHEV is presented at the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show, so we can take a closer look at the electrified Ford.

Gallery: Ford Tourneo Custom Plug-In Hybrid

8 Photos

'

'

And here is rolling chassis for the Transit Custom Plug-in Hybrid at previous display:

'

Ford Tourneo Custom Plug-in Hybrid specs:

up to 50 km (31 miles) of all-electric range

of all-electric range series-hybrid driveline configuration with 1.0 liter EcoBoost petrol engine as a range extender

with 1.0 liter EcoBoost petrol engine as a range extender total range of more than 500 kilometers (310 miles)

13.6 kWh liquid-cooled lithium-ion battery pack located under the floor of the passenger compartment

liquid-cooled lithium-ion battery pack located under the floor of the passenger compartment charging in 3 hours (240 V, 32 A)

anticipated CO2 emissions from 75 g/km, fuel-efficiency from 3.3 l/100 km

8 seats

Gallery: Ford Tourneo Custom Hybrid Plug-in