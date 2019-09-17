French market maintained healthy growth of plug-in car sales through the summer.
Plug-in electric car sales in France, reported conjointly for July and August, amounted to some 9,011, which is 33% more than a year ago.
The French market reflects the general European trend of quickly growing BEVs and a significant decrease of PHEVs:
- Passenger BEVs: 5,170 registrations (up 64%)
- Passenger PHEVs: 2,618 registrations (down 60%)
- Light commercial BEVs: 1,223 registrations (up 22%)
- Total: 9,011 (up 33%)
So far this year, more than 42,000 plug-ins were registered (over 33% more than a year ago).
Plug-in car sales in France – August 2019
*some data estimated
The Renault ZOE (2,682 registrations) was the top-selling BEV - as usual by a huge margin, surprisingly followed by the Nissan LEAF (642), while the Tesla Model 3 was fourth (642), behind the Renault Kangoo Z.E. (644).
Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV dominates the PHEV segment with 812 registrations.
Detailed numbers of plug-in car registrations were provided by L’Avere-France (July and August):