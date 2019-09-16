The excellent selling streak of EVs continues in Germany. In August, the total number of new passenger plug-in car registrations increased by 38% year-over-year to 8,121.

As was the case for several previous months, all-electric cars are more than doubling in sales, while the plug-in hybrids struggle to keep 2018 results:

BEVs: 5,001 – up 104% at ≈1.6% market share

– up 104% at ≈1.6% market share PHEVs: 3,120 – down 9% at ≈1.0% market share

Plug-in electric car registrations in Germany – August 2019

It seems that the BMW i3 enjoys its second youth, setting its own monthly sales record for the sixth time this year - at 992, including 987 BEVs. Second best was Renault ZOE with 777 registrations.

Also, the 2nd model evolution of the BMW 225xe Active Tourer iPerformance plug-in hybrid does great with 574 new registrations.

A new record was set also by the Hyundai Kona Electric - 441 registrations.

Tesla improved its sales by 412%, although 514 registrations (98 Model S, 60 Model X and 356 Model 3) was one of the slowest months of the year - ahead of another expected surge in September (last month of the quarter).

For comparison, the Audi e-tron noted 366 registrations, while Jaguar I-PACE 82.

Sales by brand:

Source: KBA