First of all, what the heck even is a Hamann BMW X6M Tycoon EVO? Well, it's clearly a BMW X6, which is one of BMW's two midsize crossovers. The automaker's X5 is the more practical offering, while the X6 is built for performance.

The X6 starts at ~$64,000, however, the range-topping high-performance X6 M will set you back at least ~$106,000. It gets its power from a 567-horsepower twin-turbocharged V8 engine and has other performance enhancements straight out of the factory, such as all-wheel drive, as well as upgraded brakes and suspension.

Clearly, the above just wasn't enough, so this Bimmer is tricked out even further by Hamann Motorsport, a German car tuning company that specializes in such projects. Its Tycoon EVO kit dials up the X6's punch by over 100 horsepower. It also gets loads of torque and a higher top speed, not to mention obvious cosmetic upgrades. The kit will cost you around $6,000, and we gather that's before any installation costs.

So, with all of that being said — and all of that money being spent — how does it stack up to the ~$55,000 Model 3 Performance at the strip? As a side note, even though many see the Model 3 as a compact car, the Tesla offers about as much overall passenger space as the midsize X6 SUV.

