Hyundai Motor Group (Hyundai and Kia) becomes one of the leading all-electric car manufacturers, increasing its position from 15th (0.9% market share) to 5th (6.5% market share) during the first half of 2019.

The volume is not yet very high, but with 44,838 sales (globally) during the first six months, Hyundai Motor Group notes growth rate of 143% year-over-year (from 18,445 year ago).

That includes:

Results are really great considering production constraints (reportedly related to battery cell supply).

With more battery supply in the future and new models, Hyundai Motor Group is expected to further expand its BEV business into six-digit results.

Here is how the South Korean brand progressed over the years:

2014 - 15th with market share of 0.9%

2015 - 10th with market share of 2.7%

2016 - 13th with market share of 2.9%

2017 - 10th with market share of 3.7%

2018 - 9th with market share of 4.1%

2019 H1 - 5th with market share of 6.5%

Source: theinvestor.co.kr via evspecifications.com