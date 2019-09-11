Hyundai and Kia sold close to 45,000 BEVs during the first half and shouldn't have a problem with reaching 100,000 in 2019
Hyundai Motor Group (Hyundai and Kia) becomes one of the leading all-electric car manufacturers, increasing its position from 15th (0.9% market share) to 5th (6.5% market share) during the first half of 2019.
The volume is not yet very high, but with 44,838 sales (globally) during the first six months, Hyundai Motor Group notes growth rate of 143% year-over-year (from 18,445 year ago).
That includes:
- Hyundai brand: 30,963 (over 75% Hyundai Kona Electric)
- Kia brand: 13,875 (around 75% are Kia Niro EV)
Results are really great considering production constraints (reportedly related to battery cell supply).
With more battery supply in the future and new models, Hyundai Motor Group is expected to further expand its BEV business into six-digit results.
Here is how the South Korean brand progressed over the years:
- 2014 - 15th with market share of 0.9%
- 2015 - 10th with market share of 2.7%
- 2016 - 13th with market share of 2.9%
- 2017 - 10th with market share of 3.7%
- 2018 - 9th with market share of 4.1%
- 2019 H1 - 5th with market share of 6.5%
Source: theinvestor.co.kr via evspecifications.com