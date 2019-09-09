The beginning of September brings more concrete floors around the Tesla Gigafactory 3's main building, which soon should get loading/unloading bays for trucks, parking and internal streets, as well as its own Supercharging station.

On the southern side, Tesla prepares the ground for more buildings - the first stage in this muddy terrain is piling.

We are aware that the most important part is the production lines inside and training of employees, but there is no new info about what is happening inside.

Video Description via Jason Yang on YouTube: (Sep 05 2019）Tesla Gigafactory 3 in Shanghai Construction Update 4K The surrounding ground is pouring concrete floors on a large scale.New piling starts in the southern part of the gigafactory 3 plant, meaning more buildings are about to start.

Tesla Gigafactory 3 facts: