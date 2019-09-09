Concrete begins to surround the plant.
The beginning of September brings more concrete floors around the Tesla Gigafactory 3's main building, which soon should get loading/unloading bays for trucks, parking and internal streets, as well as its own Supercharging station.
On the southern side, Tesla prepares the ground for more buildings - the first stage in this muddy terrain is piling.
We are aware that the most important part is the production lines inside and training of employees, but there is no new info about what is happening inside.
Video Description via Jason Yang on YouTube:
(Sep 05 2019）Tesla Gigafactory 3 in Shanghai Construction Update 4K
Tesla Gigafactory 3 facts:
- location: Shanghai, China
- wholly-owned subsidiary (not joint venture)
- construction was started in January 2019
- initial construction should be completed by the end of summer
- production of cars should start in second-half of 2019 (volume production from 2020)
- an initial target of 3,000 cars per week (between 1,000 to 2,000 per week by the end of 2019)
- expected total investment: about $2 billion
- purpose: production of affordable versions of Model 3/Model Y for greater China region (higher cost versions of 3/Y and all S/X to be produced in the U.S.)
- battery packs will be assembled using lithium-ion cells from various suppliers, including Panasonic
- expected volume: 150,000 per year in the first phase and 500,000 per year in the future