For those unfamiliar with Genesis, it's Hyundai's new luxury brand. The flagship Genesis G90 made its debut for the 2017 model year as an all-new model that replaced the Hyundai Eguus. Similarly, the G80 came to market replacing the midsize Hyundai Genesis. Both cars have received rave reviews since their arrival.

For the 2019 model year, Genesis welcomed the all-new G70, which is a sporty, luxury small car to rival the likes of the Audi A4, BMW 3 Series, Mercedes C-Class, and Alfa Romeo Giulia. This puts it right at home with the Tesla Model 3, aside from the fact that the Model 3 is all-electric and the G70 runs on gasoline.

The upper-level G70 3.3T trim features a 365 horsepower twin-turbocharged V6 that is capable of a 4.5-second zero-to-60-mph sprint. The particular model in the above video features all-wheel drive. While the G70 starts around $35,000, much like the Model 3, adding the larger engine and all-wheel drive bumps the price up to at least ~$46,000.

The Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD starts at $47,990 and also boasts a zero-to-60 time of 4.5 seconds.

How do the two stack up at the strip? Watch the video to find out. Then, let us know your opinion in the comment section below.

