With less than 600 sales in August, e-tron took just 2.8% of Audi's total sales volume.

Audi reports that in August it delivered 593 e-tron to U.S. customers, which brings the total tally to 3,106 in less than five months.

After the initial period, we can already notice the peak of 826 in May (the first full month of sales) and a gradual decline in the following months.

In August, e-tron sales out of total Audi sales volume was at around 2.8%.

Audi e-tron news

audi entry level e tron 50 quattro Audi Reveals New Entry-Level E-tron 50 Quattro SUV With Less Range
audi e tron 50 priced 25 lower e tron 55 Audi e-tron 50 In Norway Priced 25% Lower Than e-tron 55

Audi e-tron sales in U.S. - August 2019

 

Currently, Audi e-tron seems to be the slowest-selling crossover/SUV for Audi as August numbers are:

  • Q3 - 2,420
  • Q5 - 6,282
  • Q6 - 3,408
  • Q8 - 1,214
  • e-tron - 593

The comparison to ICE models brings us to an optimistic conclusion that there is huge room for improvement.

The closest BEV competitor - Tesla Model X - noted roughly 1,825 sales (12,050 over the past eight months).