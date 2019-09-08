Why in the world is this driver filming his Model 3? Well, because he's an awful driver, of course. But that doesn't take away from the fact that something went a bit wrong here. As you'll hear in the video, at 46 seconds or so, there's an Autopilot disengage warning, but the car continues on at speed, rather than disengaging cruise control (which should've happened).

The driver, busy filming, doesn't realize Autopilot turned off and the car proceeds on its own at speed and eventually hits the divider. Perhaps we've interpreted it wrong though? Let us know in comments your thoughts on what happened here.

It's not often we see this sort of possibly faulty action with Autopilot anymore these days, though it was rather common in the beginning. However, there are always these edge-case scenarios when the unexpected happens and that's precisely why the driver should always be on the ready to take over control.

Watch as this Tesla Model 3, claimed to be on Autopilot drifts over the line before it smashes into the metal guardrail on the highway.

