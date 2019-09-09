The Tesla Model S in Ludicrous Mode will run the quarter-mile in under 11 seconds. But how fast is the new Porsche Taycan Turbo S? Let's compare.

Ever since the debut of the all-new Porsche Taycan, the comparisons to Teslas have been non-stop. Here's another one, but it's a bit different in that it's in video form and focus mainly on the numbers each car brings with it to the track.

The Fast Lane Car is highly experienced when it comes to Teslas. It's currently testing towing with a Model X and previously tested a Model 3 for the long term. Therefore, we can say that The Fast Lane Car knows a thing or two about Teslas, but the Taycan is the unknown. Grab a watch of the video for insight into these two powerful electric cars. Is a verdict determined as to which will win? You'll have to watch to find out.

Video description via The Fast Lane Car on YouTube: