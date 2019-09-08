Watch the world's first fistfight caught on camera by a Tesla. Do either of these guys even know how to throw a punch? No, but it sure is entertaining to watch.

We've seen all sorts of craziness caught of Tesla cameras, but a fistfight? Surely this is a first.

It seems there's some sort of spat here, possibly over the loss of a job. As the two individuals walk out into the lot, it's clear there's some tension and disagreement. Rather quickly the situation turns from arguing to an all-out fight.

Several other individuals enter the scene and at least one makes a call (presumably to the police).

While fistfights are certainly not encouraged, we find a certain type of humor here in that neither of the involved individuals would stand a chance in a boxing ring. Okay, let's face it, neither has a clue how to throw even the most basic of punches.

Grab a watch of the video and you'll see what we mean.

Video description via Adeel Chohan on YouTube: