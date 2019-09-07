According to the most recent rumors, MINI plans to revive the Traveller model turning it into a modern, compact, 5-seat MPV.

The MINI Traveller might become the most practical MINI when it hits the market in 2023 (with production expected from late 2022 in the Netherlands).

Besides the conventional internal combustion engine and plug-in hybrid versions, also an all-electric powertrain is envisioned, although at a later point (using BMW i3 parts).

The MINI Traveller PHEV potentially will share a lot with the BMW 225xe Active Tourer.

One of the most interesting thing about the MINI's expansion is that the MPV market is shrinking, but maybe the British brand will find a way to prosper.

The other new MINI will be the Rocketman.

Source: Autocar