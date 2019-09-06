BMW Group (BMW and MINI) is struggling to keep plug-in electric car sales at the 2018 level in the U.S. as many models await next-generation versions.

In August, sales decreased by 37.6%, which compared to 1,836 reported a year ago, is 1,146 (BMW didn't provide a precise number). Because of that, also the share in overall BMW Group sales decreased to 3.9%.

So far this year, BMW Group sold less than 10,000 plug-ins in the U.S. as the number of models shrunk to just a few.

"Sales of BMW Group electric and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles decreased 37.6 percent in August 2019 vs. August 2018. Model changeover has limited the current BMW Group electrified lineup to six models including the new BMW 745e and the BMW i3, BMW i8 Coupe, BMW i8 Roadster, BMW 530e, and MINI Countryman plug-in hybrid electric vehicle. Several new plug-in hybrid BMW models will arrive in 2020. The fully electric MINI Cooper SE will also arrive in 2020."

BMW i + iPerformance + MINI PHEV sales in U.S. – August 2019

The BMW i8/BMW i8 Roadster will be gone in near future, but the future of BMW electrification is very promising as the entire lineup soon will be refreshed.

This process already started in Europe and will be followed in the U.S. There are new 5-Series and 3-Series PHEV, as well as the new X5 PHEV with decent all-electric range.

Together with the new MINI Cooper S E Countryman ALL4 plug-in hybrid and all-electric MINI Electric, as well as all-new BMW BEVs, the year 2020 will be strong. We bet that plug-in share will increase beyond 10%.