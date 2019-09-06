BMW released an interesting video clip called Innovation "Are We There Yet?" to highlight some of the achievements on the journey of innovation.

The most advanced project presented turns out to be the BMW Vision M NEXT concept, envisioned for 2024.

While the BMW i8 officially come to an end with one more special edition, Vision M NEXT may take its place as a next-generation performance plug-in hybrid.

Here are brief specs for the BMW Vision M NEXT:

all-electric range of up to 100 km (62 miles)

0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 3.0 seconds

top speed of 300 km/h (186 mph)

system output of 441 kW (600 hp)

all-wheel drive or rear-wheel drive

either all-electric propulsion or the power of a turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine

