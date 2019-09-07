80% or 1.76 GWh out of 2.2 GWh total battery capacity deployed in June in the U.S. falls on Tesla.
According to Adamas Intelligence, in June 2019 some 2.2 GWh of batteries were deployed in new passenger xEVs (BEV/PHEV/HEV) in the U.S.
That's almost 19.6% of the total globally (11.25 GWh). Interestingly, the majority of the market is controlled by Tesla and Panasonic.
It doesn't surprise us much as Tesla was responsible for 68% of new plug-in car sales and 84% of all-electric car sales in June, having also one of the biggest battery packs (up to 100 kWh).
Adamas Intelligence's stats show that Tesla deployed 80% of all xEV batteries (by capacity), which is about 1.76 GWh.
The Tesla Model 3 alone required more battery capacity than all the other models combined.
Chevrolet Bolt EV and Audi e-tron took respectively 5% and 3%, which brings us to 88% for just five models (Model S, Model X, Model 3, e-tron and Bolt EV).
In terms of battery suppliers, Panasonic (mostly with Tesla) is the dominant player in the U.S. with 83% share:
- Panasonic
- LG Chem
- Envision AESC
- Samsung SDI
- GS Yuasa
Source: Adamas Intelligence