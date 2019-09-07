According to Adamas Intelligence, in June 2019 some 2.2 GWh of batteries were deployed in new passenger xEVs (BEV/PHEV/HEV) in the U.S.

That's almost 19.6% of the total globally (11.25 GWh). Interestingly, the majority of the market is controlled by Tesla and Panasonic.

It doesn't surprise us much as Tesla was responsible for 68% of new plug-in car sales and 84% of all-electric car sales in June, having also one of the biggest battery packs (up to 100 kWh).

Adamas Intelligence's stats show that Tesla deployed 80% of all xEV batteries (by capacity), which is about 1.76 GWh.

The Tesla Model 3 alone required more battery capacity than all the other models combined.

Chevrolet Bolt EV and Audi e-tron took respectively 5% and 3%, which brings us to 88% for just five models (Model S, Model X, Model 3, e-tron and Bolt EV).

In terms of battery suppliers, Panasonic (mostly with Tesla) is the dominant player in the U.S. with 83% share:

Panasonic LG Chem Envision AESC Samsung SDI GS Yuasa

Source: Adamas Intelligence