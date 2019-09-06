In August, LEAF sales in Japan amounted to 1,661, which is 20% less than a year ago, although in line with the 12-month average (1,758).

The Japanese manufacturer will not repeat its 2018 success of selling 25,722 LEAFs in its home market. This year, the result is 14,066 after eight months (down 25% year-over-year).

Nissan LEAF sales in Japan – August 2019

The cumulative sales of the LEAF in Japan is approaching 130,000 and slowly catches up with the U.S. at 137,605. In the U.S., the LEAF also is struggling to get back to its best form.