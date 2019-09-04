The all-new Mercedes-Benz EQC was among the seven latest new models tested by Euro NCAP, which all received the top five-star rating.

The EQC turns out to be very strong in adult and child occupant safety:

Adult Occupant - 96%

Child Occupant - 90%

Vulnerable Road Users - 75%

Safety Assist - 75%

Euro NCAP rated at 5-stars also the Audi e-tron and Jaguar I-PACE, and later this year will check out the latest generation of the Tesla Model X.

"Mercedes-Benz enters the all-electric market with the fully-electric compact luxury SUV EQC. This is the first of Daimler’s EQ range, and its rating augers well, with a five-star rating and good all-round performance. The EQC is part of a growing trend towards battery electric vehicles and joins Jaguar’s I-Pace and Audi’s e-tron amongst the cars that Euro NCAP has tested, and Tesla’s Model X, which will be assessed later this year.

The full report about the EQC is available here.

Gallery: Euro NCAP Crash & Safety Tests of 2019 Mercedes-Benz EQC