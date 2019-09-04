Growth dynamics slowed down, but still almost one in 10 new cars sold was a plug-in.
After period of about two years of double-digit year-over-year growth of plug-in electric car sales, Sweden slowed down in July and August.
Past month, 2,487 new passenger plug-in car registrations was enough only for a 4% increase, although the market share still remains strong 9% (11% for the year).
Considering that diesel sales are down 30% (August), Sweden is clearly navigating towards more environmenataly friendly vehicles.
Plug-in electric car sales in Sweden – August 2019
In terms of models, the most popular choice in Sweden are plug-in hybrids from Japan and South Korea, although the leading European BEVs like Tesla Model 3 and Renault ZOE tries to keep up to pace.
The three best-selling models in August were:
- Kia Optima PHEV - 371 (2,305 YTD)
- Kia Niro PHEV - 313 (2,443 YTD)
- Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV - 246 (3,220 YTD)
