Mercedes-Benz EQC has been in production in Bremen, Germany since May, but during the first few months, it was rather a slow ramp-up.

The new video from Daimler shows us the EQC production process from making parts, through assembly, painting, installation of batteries and drive units to final inspection and a test drive. The entire process is highly automated.

By the end of this year, production reportedly will reach 100 EQC per day (around 25,000 per year), and then double to 200 per day at some point in 2020. Additionally, in 2019, production will be launched in China, in partnership with BAIC, by the joint venture Beijing Benz Automotive Co. Ltd. (BBAC).

Customer deliveries are expected to begin this year, which will make competition in the high-end all-electric crossover/SUV segment even more fierce.

Mercedes-Benz EQC specs:

range of 417 km (259 miles) (WLTP)

range of 445-471 km (277-293 miles) (NEDC)

energy consumption at 20.8 - 19.7 kWh/100 km (NEDC)

80 kWh battery pack (384 cells)

battery pack weight of 625 kg

0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 5.1 seconds

top speed of 180 km/h (112 mph)

dual motor all-wheel drive (two asynchronous motors)

system output 300 kW (408 HP) and 760 Nm of torque

AC charging takes 11 hours (7.4 kW single-phase on-board charger)

DC fast charging takes around 40 minutes (10-80% SOC)

Length/width (incl. mirrors)/height: 4,761/1,884 (2,096) /1,623 mm

Kerb weight (EC)/perm. GVW/payload (EC): 2,495/2,940/445 kg

Luggage compartment (depending on equipment fitted): approx. 500 l

