Hyundai Motorsport is really excited about its first electric car envisioned for racing and released a second video teaser ahead of its unveiling at the Frankfurt Motor Show on September 10.

The teaser is focused around the power and electricity, which probably heralds hundreds of kW of power and some crazy performance.

The video description says:

"He's always said the Hyundai i30 N TCR was like his child. And now he's created a monster! FIA WTCR winner Gabriele Tarquini gives life to the first Hyundai electric race car. All will be revealed on September 10 at IAA in Frankfurt."

This brand-new EV was designed and developed by Hyundai Motorsport's team at Alzenau headquarters.

"Hyundai Motorsport’s move into electric underscores the company’s ambition and credentials, its passion for cutting edge technology, all supported by Hyundai’s high-performance N brand. Following the first glimpse of the new electric car online last month, Hyundai Motorsport has released a second sneak peek video on its social media channels, set in its Customer Racing workshop at night and featuring current WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup champion Gabriele Tarquini."

Team Director Andrea Adamo said:

“After a positive reaction to our new electric project, we are excited to unveil the car at IAA. It will mark the continuation of our motorsport journey, starting a brand-new chapter, as we embrace new ventures. The future is looking bright, and we look forward to revealing more in Frankfurt next week.”

Besides the racing EV, Hyundai intends to unveil the all-new all-electric concept 『45』.