Mercedes-Benz moves forward with its Mercedes-Benz EQ electric subbrand by teasing a new model ahead of the Frankfurt Motor Show.

It appears to be the EQS, which would be an all-electric S-Class counterpart. Electric luxury without compromises.

"The EQ story continues. See the next chapter of our all-electric vision at IAA 2019 in Frankfurt. #switchtoEQ #IAA19"

Another image presents interior:

"The EQ story continues. We're pioneering the future of sustainable modern luxury. See the interior design vision of an all-electric four seater luxury sedan."

We already saw a few reports about the EQS coming, including spy photos of a camouflaged prototype, but there are no details.

For sure we can expect long-range and specs even better than in the case of the Mercedes-Benz EQC - the first in the EQ lineup. 500 km (310 miles) of WLTP range would be a must we guess, just like at least 150 kW charging.