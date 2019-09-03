Fully Charged's Robert Llewellyn for one day turned into Bob the Builder to install a three-phase electricity cable into his house - to charge EVs at higher power, we assume.

The interesting part is that the mini excavator presented in the show is an all-electric JCB 19C-1E.

"The JCB 19C-1E is a 100% electric mini digger (excavator) and as Robert demonstrates with his amatuer excavator skills, it's a very capable and agile machine."

The JCB 19C-1E (see the official site here) is equally capable as the diesel version, but noise-free and zero-emission, which makes the operation so much easier and comfortable for operators and neighbors.

Using a standard 15 kWh lithium-ion battery (three packs), JCB 19C-1E should be ready for an entire day of work. The version presented in fully charged is equipped with a 20 kWh battery.

According to Fully Charged, battery state-of-charge decreased to 80% after over 3 hours of digging. Normal charging takes 8 hours at 1.8 kW, but there is also an option of faster charging in 2 hours.

The biggest advantage of an electric excavator besides silent operation and zero-emissions, especially important in buildings, are lower costs of electricity compared to fuel (by 50-60%) and lower maintenance costs.

All in all, it's just a better excavator and as batteries become better and better, we are looking forward to the electrification of bigger construction equipment too.